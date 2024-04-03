Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BID Stock Performance

BPPPF opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. BID has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

BID Company Profile

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

