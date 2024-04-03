Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
BID Stock Performance
BPPPF opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. BID has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.
BID Company Profile
