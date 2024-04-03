Bill Few Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 103,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $180.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.