BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for BioRestorative Therapies in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.47) per share.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioRestorative Therapies news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 86,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $113,574.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 477,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,923.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

