Birkenstock Holding plc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 8th (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock’s (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 8th. Birkenstock had issued 32,258,064 shares in its initial public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,483,870,944 based on an initial share price of $46.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Birkenstock stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

