BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 577,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $816.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $807.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

