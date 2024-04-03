Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

