Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.75. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 726,317 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $658,463 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile



Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

