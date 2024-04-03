Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDCO opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
