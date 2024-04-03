Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,005 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after acquiring an additional 258,786 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WF opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $1.1918 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Woori Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.