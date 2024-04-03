Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.