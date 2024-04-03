Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 776 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 438.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 341,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5,518.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 91,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

