Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 312,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8,227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

