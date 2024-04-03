Blue Trust Inc. Has $129,000 Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

