Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Melius

Boeing's stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities researchers at Melius in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BA. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $188.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average of $209.46. Boeing has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

