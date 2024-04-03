Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.67

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.67 and last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 10424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

