Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,566.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,587.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,327.17.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.