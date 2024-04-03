Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP John Bradley Sorenson Sells 16,351 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,252,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.