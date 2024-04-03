Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,941 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,811 shares of company stock worth $5,893,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

