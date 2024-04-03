Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 114,705 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,899,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,225 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $247,437.50.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $86,125.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $155,400.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $501.77 million, a P/E ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWMN. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 930,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 569,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 442.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 102,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

