Brian J. Cali Purchases 232 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.84 per share, with a total value of $11,330.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 393,688 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FDBC stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.