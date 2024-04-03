Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Up 12.0% in March

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

