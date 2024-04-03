Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up to $49.68

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.68, but opened at $51.25. Brinker International shares last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 224,266 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after buying an additional 642,666 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.