Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Target Price at C$31.00

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$32.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.12. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.41 and a 52-week high of C$32.50. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. Equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3208955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. Insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

