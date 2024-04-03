Brokerages Set Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) PT at $13.92

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTAL. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MTAL opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,970,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,676,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

