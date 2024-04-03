Brokerages Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT at $32.00

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Insider Activity at Oncternal Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

In other news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 6,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $84,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ONCT opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

