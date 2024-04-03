Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) PT at $68.79

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.45%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.