Brokerages Set Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) PT at $53.67

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYBT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of SYBT opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.81.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
