Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$21.77

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.77.

A number of research firms have commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$17.02 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.9651568 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -33.10%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 3,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

