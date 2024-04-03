Brokers Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

OVV stock opened at C$71.26 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$43.23 and a 52-week high of C$71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.95.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.61 by C$0.59. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

