Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $267,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

