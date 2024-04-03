BRP Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

DOOO stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.12. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BRP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

