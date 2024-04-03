BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Desjardins

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from $112.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.78.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.12. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BRP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at $425,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

