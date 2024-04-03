BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Trading 6.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $137.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as $71.38 and last traded at $71.22. 61,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 134,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

