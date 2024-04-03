Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average is $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

