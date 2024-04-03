Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 29th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BG opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.