Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

BVRDF opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

