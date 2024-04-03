Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
BVRDF opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.