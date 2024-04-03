Byrna Technologies (BYRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

In related news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $62,904.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYRN. TheStreet raised Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Byrna Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.