Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$3,162,500.00.

CCO stock opened at C$64.69 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$33.27 and a 12 month high of C$69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.93. The stock has a market cap of C$28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.832948 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.11.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

