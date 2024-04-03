Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$3,162,500.00.
Cameco Price Performance
CCO stock opened at C$64.69 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$33.27 and a 12 month high of C$69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.93. The stock has a market cap of C$28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.832948 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCO
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.