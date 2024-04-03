Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

