Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$171.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$180.64.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$176.84 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.49.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

