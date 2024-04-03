Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$180.64.

CNR stock opened at C$176.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

