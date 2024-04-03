Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.01

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.01 and last traded at $76.44, with a volume of 122173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

