Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 1,218,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days.

CDUAF stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

