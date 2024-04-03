Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,093,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 1,885,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.7 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

