Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,093,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 1,885,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.7 days.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $23.55.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Western Bank
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.