Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,093,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 1,885,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.7 days.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

