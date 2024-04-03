Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,093,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 1,885,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.7 days.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.
