Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Canfor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.07.
About Canfor
