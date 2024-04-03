Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Canfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

