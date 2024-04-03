Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Canfor Price Performance

CFPZF opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.