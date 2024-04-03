Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.15 and traded as low as C$3.80. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.

Canlan Ice Sports Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.69 million, a PE ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.34.

Canlan Ice Sports Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canlan Ice Sports’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Food and Beverage, Management and Consulting, Sports Stores, Sponsorship, and Space Rental segments. The company provides rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; retail sports stores; sponsorship and advertising; and rents indoor and exterior space services.

