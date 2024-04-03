Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $8.63

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.22. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 4,082,599 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CGC

Canopy Growth Stock Up 10.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $91,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.