Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

Shares of VINC opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

